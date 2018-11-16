Menu
A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car.
Breaking

Skateboarder hit by car in Casino

15th Nov 2018 6:06 PM

A 16-YEAR-OLD male skateboarder has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Casino.

The crash occurred at Colches St this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the boy was in a stable condition with abrasions to the face, elbow and side of the body and bleeding from the mouth and possible concussion.

The patient suffered a seizure after the crash lasting about one minute but was conscious and breathing.

Two ambulance crews were on scene and were taking spinal precautions.

