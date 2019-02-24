Skarpnord claims the crown at 2019 Australian Ladies Classic
IN WHAT can only be described as a war of attrition, Norway's Marianne Skarpnord has risen from a large pack to claim the 2019 Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville.
Beginning the final day at 5-under, Skarpnord began slowly when she bogeyed the first hole, but was able to fire back reeling off a great run of birdies on holes 6,7,10 and 11.
Having bogeyed hole 16, the chasing pack could smell blood, but Skarpnord held strong as a magical tee shot on hole 17 set up a birdie.
Skarpnord was then able to hold her nerve in front of a large gallery on hole 18 to sink another birdie and secure the Classic by two shots.
Skarpnord is somewhat of an adopted Australian, as she is an a relationship with Victorian professional Richard Green and spends a lot of time in the country.
Australia's Hannah Green and Spain's Nuria Iturrios tied for second on 6-under.
Green was the crowd favourite on course along with Australian amateur Doey Choi, who finished two shots back in a tie for third on 4-under.
Overnight leader Madelene Sagstrom struggled on the final day, finishing with 3-over for her 18 holes, her worst round of the tournament.
She finished in a tie for sixth with 3-under.