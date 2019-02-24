Skarpnord claims the crown at 2019 Australian Ladies Classic

CHAMPION'S DELIGHT: Norway's Marianne Skarpnord kisses the trophy after winning the 2019 Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic at the Bonville Golf Resort.

IN WHAT can only be described as a war of attrition, Norway's Marianne Skarpnord has risen from a large pack to claim the 2019 Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville.

Beginning the final day at 5-under, Skarpnord began slowly when she bogeyed the first hole, but was able to fire back reeling off a great run of birdies on holes 6,7,10 and 11.

Having bogeyed hole 16, the chasing pack could smell blood, but Skarpnord held strong as a magical tee shot on hole 17 set up a birdie.

Skarpnord was then able to hold her nerve in front of a large gallery on hole 18 to sink another birdie and secure the Classic by two shots.

Norway's Marianne Skarpnord is drenched in champagne after winning the 2019 Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic at the Bonville Golf Resort. Sam Flanagan

Skarpnord is somewhat of an adopted Australian, as she is an a relationship with Victorian professional Richard Green and spends a lot of time in the country.

Australia's Hannah Green and Spain's Nuria Iturrios tied for second on 6-under.

Green was the crowd favourite on course along with Australian amateur Doey Choi, who finished two shots back in a tie for third on 4-under.

Overnight leader Madelene Sagstrom struggled on the final day, finishing with 3-over for her 18 holes, her worst round of the tournament.

She finished in a tie for sixth with 3-under.