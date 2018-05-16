Skaf gang rapist: ‘Mate what am I sorry about?’

Notorious Skaf gang rapist member Bilal Hajeid has been arrested and charged with stalking a woman.

A MEMBER of the Skaf rape gang, who served 14 years in prison over the gang's attacks on two female teenagers in 2000, refuses to say he is sorry for his crime.

Belal Hajeid, now 36, is also facing fresh charges of common assault, stalking and damage to propers in an alleged domestic violence case. He will face Sydney's Bankstown local court next month and has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Belal Hajeid leaving the District Criminal Court in Sydney in 2001. Picture: Mick Tsikas

In June 2002, Mr Hajeid was sentenced for 10 offences in relation to the Skaf gang attack attacks and was released on parole in 2016. He was ordered to pay his victim $100,000 in compensation, but that figure was dropped down to $6000 because Mr Hajeid convinced a tribunal he was too poor to pay the big sum.

Now he is working as a council maintenance worker in Sydney's inner west.

Channel 9's A Current Affair program tracked him down and asked if he wanted to apologise to the woman he raped. He refused.

"Mate what am I sorry about? I've done my time," he said.

When asked if he could now afford to pay his victim the full compensation amount, he said: "Of course."

Frustrated at the media attention, Mr Hajeid told reporter Steve Marshall: "You know what you are? You're the lowest of all kind. You're lower than scum."

From left: Mahmoud Chami, Belal Hajeid, Mohamed Ghanem.

The Sydney gang rapes were a series of attacks committed by a group of 14 Lebanese Australian youths against women and girls, some as young as 14, in 2000.

The nine men involved were all sentenced to jail.

Bilal Skaf orchestrated the attacks and is currently serving time in prison.

Mr Hajeid was 20 at the time of the attacks and was initially convicted to 23 years prison with a non parole period of 15 years. His sentence was later reduced on appeal.