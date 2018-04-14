Menu
Login
HOT TO TROT: Lana Chapman and her son Nayte travelled from Grafton to cool off at the Jetty Beach.
HOT TO TROT: Lana Chapman and her son Nayte travelled from Grafton to cool off at the Jetty Beach. Trevor Veale
News

Sizzling summer heat still hanging around

Rachel Vercoe
by
14th Apr 2018 7:00 AM

WE may be in the second month of autumn but the feeling of summer hasn't left the Coffs Coast.

With temperatures sitting around 30 degrees throughout the week, beaches and waterholes have been popular for locals and tourists looking to cool off.

Meteorologist Craig Ryan from the Bureau of Meteorology said there was a slow moving high pressure system stopping cold fronts from coming through.

As a result there have been higher temperatures.

"We've got a cold front coming through on Saturday for the southern and western parts of the state but other areas will have to wait and see.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Dredging for safer boating

    Dredging for safer boating

    News TO SUPPORT safer boating throughout NSW, a share of $1.5million in government funding is available for essential dredging projects.

    • 14th Apr 2018 7:30 AM
    Out of this world the goal for Panthers

    Out of this world the goal for Panthers

    Rugby League Last week was one small step but tomorrow could be one giant leap.

    Lions and Raiders renew acquaintances

    Lions and Raiders renew acquaintances

    Soccer Long time rivals meet to determine early season bragging rights.

    Marlins 'can't wait to rip in'

    Marlins 'can't wait to rip in'

    Rugby Union After a bye in the first round, the SCU Marlins start their season.

    Local Partners