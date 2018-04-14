Sizzling summer heat still hanging around

HOT TO TROT: Lana Chapman and her son Nayte travelled from Grafton to cool off at the Jetty Beach.

HOT TO TROT: Lana Chapman and her son Nayte travelled from Grafton to cool off at the Jetty Beach. Trevor Veale

WE may be in the second month of autumn but the feeling of summer hasn't left the Coffs Coast.

With temperatures sitting around 30 degrees throughout the week, beaches and waterholes have been popular for locals and tourists looking to cool off.

Meteorologist Craig Ryan from the Bureau of Meteorology said there was a slow moving high pressure system stopping cold fronts from coming through.

As a result there have been higher temperatures.

"We've got a cold front coming through on Saturday for the southern and western parts of the state but other areas will have to wait and see.”