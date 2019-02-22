Sizzling Spaniard takes the lead at Bonville

HOT FORM: Nuria Iturrioz from Spain in action at the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Clasic Bonville.

HOT FORM: Nuria Iturrioz from Spain in action at the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Clasic Bonville. TREVOR VEALE

GOLF: Spanish player Nuria Iturrioz has produced a stunning second round at the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic to take a two shot lead.

Iturrioz shot a 5-under 67 to put her at 8-under for the tournament.

She has taken the lead from Australian Doey Choi, who has yet to play her second round.

Choi, a little-known amateur, flew under the radar and bolted into the lead at Bonville after showing poise beyond her years in a brilliant first round, shooting an impressive 66 to sit 6-under par.

Choi's round included eight birdies, with her only blemishes coming on holes seven and 17, where she recorded bogeys.

To put her round into context, reigning champion Celine Boutier claimed the trophy last year with a score of 10-under par after four rounds.

Choi told Golf NSW after her stunning first round she didn't expect to come out of the blocks flying.

"I didn't play too good last week, so my confidence wasn't too high," Choi said.

"I haven't been hitting it that great, so it was nice to play some solid golf today. I hit some really good shots, hit lots of greens and didn't miss too many fairways."

"I guess there is a little bit more pressure now for the next few rounds... so I just hopefully play more solid golf throughout the week, and hopefully I'll be up there."

Though the heat will be on her when she begins her second round after Iturrioz's dazzling display earlier this morning.

Entry is free into Bonville Golf Resort over the duration of the tournament with a strong crowd expected to fill the galleries this weekend.

The final round will also be broadcast live on Fox Sports from 10.30am-2.30pm on Sunday.

You can also follow the live leaderboard here.