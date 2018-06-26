Sizzling, sassy, stellar line-up will have you dancing

SIZZLING SUNDAY: Latin beats to take over the Jetty Memorial Theatre for one day only

SIZZLING SUNDAY: Latin beats to take over the Jetty Memorial Theatre for one day only

IT MIGHT be cold outside but the heat will be turned up inside the Jetty Theatre with the arrival of Ay Pachanga.

A stellar line-up of musicians and dancers, Ay Pachanga celebrates the world's largest Latin label, Fania Records, and the music that made it famous.

Founded in New York in 1964, Fania Records produced Latin music stars such as Tito Puente, Celia Cruz, and Ruben Blades, and showcased musical influences derived from Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, America and Panama.

Fresh from sell-out shows in Sydney, this troupe is coming to Coffs. Performing Latin sounds of the 1960s and '70s, Ay Pachanga brings dancers and a 15-piece orchestra, Mucho Mambo, directed by Martin Taylor, pumping out the Latin beat.

The show starts at 2pm but arrive at noon to learn all the moves beforehand in a class led by renowned Salsa teacher, Airagdin Pavon 'El Moro' More. Born in Havana, he was first solo dancer and choreographer with Havana Nights, one of the largest independently produced shows ever to leave Cuba.

Details: Ay Pachanga, July 1 at Jetty Memorial Theatre. Salsa class noon-1pm, show at 2pm.

Tix: jettytheatre.com/ay-pachanga