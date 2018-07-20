Sixty six trucks a day on Waterfall Way

Police on the scene of a fatal accident on Waterfall Way, near Bellingen.

CLARENCE Valley Council has submitted a request to the Northern Regional Planning Panel for Matsid Pty Ltd/ Sheridan's Hard Rock Quarry to increase daily permitted truck numbers up to 66 per day along Waterfall Way.

Sixty six gravel trucks per day making return trips up and down Waterfall Way equals one truck passing through Bellingen and Dorrigo townships every five minutes, at peak haulage times.

The impact of this on the safety of road users, our tourist industry, our natural environment and on our relatively peaceful lifestyle would be devastating.

Waterfall Way is dangerous enough as it is, even with all the costly improvements.

Sharing it with 66 trucks a day will only increase the risk of tragic accidents and deaths on Waterfall Way, of which our community seen too many.

And how is approval of this permit going to impact on the traffic problems created by the re-design of Bellingen's main street?

None of this is evident in the Notice of a Public Meeting due to take place on July 25 at 4:30pm at the Dorrigo Community Hall, to discuss this MOD2016/0035, discreetly advertised in the Courier Sun's edition of 11-7-18 by the Northern Regional Planning Panel.

Is Bellingen Shire Council even aware of this DA and of its implications?

I urge all concerned community members and their council representatives to make their views known to Clarence Valley Council by letter or email; council@clarencevalley.gov.au and to attend this meeting to ensure the future safety of all Waterfall Way users and the preservation of our local environment and lifestyle.

Josie Robinson

Spare a thought for the homeless

WE have sheds to keep our tools dry and clean.

We have storage units to keep our household goods and other items protected.

We usually look after our animals as they are one of the family, as it should be.

We even place our beloved dead in coffins.

But we leave human beings outside at the mercy of the elements. Are we not worth more than our furniture, cars etc - apparently not.

There are beautiful people who are putting themselves outside literally to experience what it's like.

I see shipping containers being put to good use housing our bottles for recycling.

Could these containers be converted to liveable shelters for the homeless?

I'm sure there are people out there who will come up with creative ideas on this subject.

Sandra Taylor

Keeping the streets of Coffs clean

AS Coffs Harbour welcomes all the new residents that settle into our beautiful city we want to keep it that way and not destroy the environment.

Unwanted furniture, mattresses and lots of rubbish are put out onto the nature strips for folk to go through and that makes our streets look undesirable.

For the ones that do the right thing it's frustrating and it's happening every day.

Phyllis Taylor

A monopoly on electricity bills

DEAR Editor, is it only Essential Energy the electricity company that we can choose for our area?

The service to property charges to us is $1.43/day whilst other areas of NSW are charged as little as $0.83/day.

Are we at the mercy of just one company even if the electricity provider is someone like Red Energy or any other? Thank you for your advice.

Bill Vega

Credit to council for bridge project

CONGRATULATIONS to Coffs Harbour City Council and its contractors for a superb effort in building the new bridge on William Sharpe Dr. The attitude and effort of all is first-class. Well done.

Geoff Bartlett