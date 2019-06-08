Menu
Police escort the partygoers from the scene in heavy fog. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Sixteen flee party bus fire on fogbound motorway

8th Jun 2019 7:21 AM
A group of partying youngsters were evacuated from a bus that caught fire in heavy fog on a Sydney motorway overnight.

The party bus was heading westbound on the M4 near Woodville Road at Clyde when the bus driver was alerted to a popping sound from the rear of the vehicle.

 

The fire-damaged bus on the M4 this morning. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Emergency services said all occupants were evacuated without sustaining any injuries. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
The group wait to transferred to another bus on the M4. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
After he pulled over to inspect the bus, a fire quickly spread through the vehicle forcing the evacuation of 16 people on board.

Emergency services said all occupants were evacuated without sustaining any injuries.

 

 

Firer Brigades officers inspect the bus in heavy fog. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
It took fire crews around an hour to fully extinguish the blaze.

Another bus from the same party company was dispatched to pick up the guests and take them home.

Emergency service workers escort part of the group from the scene. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
