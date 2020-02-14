Six-year-old vanishes from bus stop

A six-year-old South Carolina girl vanished after she got off the school bus in her neighbourhood this week - and authorities say they are "not ruling anything out" as they search for her.

Faye Marie Swetlik was getting off the bus near her Cayce home around 3:45pm Monday, FOX Carolina reported.

Her family said they last saw her playing in the yard around that time, but at some point she disappeared, according to WIS News.

They reported her missing around 5pm.

There is no immediate indication that Faye was abducted, authorities said Tuesday. Investigators, however, are looking into all possibilities, Cayce public safety director Byron Snellgrove told reporters.

"It's possible she may be in the woods or at a neighbour's house, fallen in distress," he said.

Faye's mother and father, along with the mom's boyfriend, have all co-operated with investigators, according to the local reports.

Faye Marie Swetlik. Picture: Supplied

In a statement issued to the FOX affiliate, Faye's family called her a "bubbly and happy little girl."

"She always wants to play and have fun," the family said.

"She's not the type of kid that will up and walk away. Her mom was very attentive in watching Faye. Faye pays attention to her surroundings. Her grandmother is very distraught about what has happened because they are very close. We just want to find Faye and bring her home."

Authorities have towed two cars from the property where Faye lives to aid in the investigation, but did not provide further details, according to WIS.

They've received nearly 80 tips on the case and have started following up on about 50 of them, the outlet reported.

Investigators are also asking that neighbours review their home surveillance and search for any signs of Faye.

"We're hoping for the best," Sgt. Evan Antley of the Cayce Department of Public Safety told reporters.

"We want to get Faye back home. So we're not leaving any stone unturned. We're asking everybody questions - we're not leaving anybody out. We are exhausting every resource we have and then some. We are doing everything we can to get this girl home."

Anyone in the area with information can call 803-205-4444.

This article originally appeared on NY Post and was reproduced with permission