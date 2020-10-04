Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Six-year-old nearly drowns off Central Coast beach

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
4th Oct 2020 8:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

An eight year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after he nearly drowned on the Central Coast today.

The boy was swimming at The Entrance North Beach, The Entrance during the long weekend when he got into trouble in the water just before 2.30pm on Sunday, according to a CareFlight spokeswoman.

Bystanders and surf lifesaving volunteers pulled the unresponsive boy from the water and gave him CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the boy at the scene as he regained consciousness before taking him to a nearby CareFlight helicopter.

The six-year-old was flown to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a stable condition and reported to be alert and responsive.

He will undergo further assessment at the hospital.

It comes a week after three people died in swimming incidents in NSW beaches and waterholes.

Originally published as Six-year-old nearly drowns off Central Coast beach

More Stories

drowning editors picks emergency water safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Premium Content Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Travel Slowly but surely the country is opening back up, which means there’s never been a better time to plan a trip. Well-known Aussies share their travel spots.

        You know you’re a Coffs Harbour local when...

        Premium Content You know you’re a Coffs Harbour local when...

        Community We had an overwhelming response to our call to fill in the blank: You know you’re a...

        NSW cops banned from using WhatsApp on the job

        Premium Content NSW cops banned from using WhatsApp on the job

        News A decision to ban police from using encrypted message platform WhatsApp on the job...

        New $1.1m water park comes to Coffs Harbour

        Premium Content New $1.1m water park comes to Coffs Harbour

        Travel A new $1.1million water park has been opened in time for the school holidays.