Six times: uncanny leg gully saga continues

Cameron Bancroft has been caught at leg gully during six of his last seven Sheffield Shield innings.

After being dropped from the Australian Test squad last week, Cameron Bancroft's horror form with the bat continued in the Sheffield Shield on Saturday.

Bancroft could only manage ten runs against Victoria at the MCG before once again finding the leg gully fielder, his sixth such dismissal in seven innings.

Some batsmen go their entire careers without being caught at leg gully - Bancroft has somehow managed to so seven times this summer.

Cameron Bancroft played ten Test matches for Australia.

Former Australian paceman Peter Siddle found the inside edge of Bancroft's bat, and the ball flew at a catching height to Matt Short, who easily claimed the chance.

The Western Australian's recent Sheffield Shield scores are 30, 0, 10, 6 not out, 0, 11, 12 and 23. Bancroft averages a pitiful 12.75 in domestic first class cricket this season.

Bancroft's ongoing problem with leg gully highlights a major flaw in his highly-criticised technique - his weight transfer towards the offside leaves him vulnerable when driving on the front foot and glancing on the back foot.

Out! The trap was set and would you believe it, Bancroft is out caught at leg gully! Siddle with the wicket 💪



WA 1-28 #VICvWA #SheffieldShield — Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) December 7, 2019

Death, taxes and Cameron Bancroft getting caught at leg gully.



He's been dismissed this way in six of his last seven innings.#VICvWA — bet365_aus (@bet365_aus) December 7, 2019

“Hi, you’ve reached Cameron Bancroft’s phone. I’m out, probably caught at leg gully, so please leave a message.” — Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) December 7, 2019

After a gritty innings of 49 against Pakistan during the Australia A clash at Perth, the 27-year-old was a shock inclusion in Australia's Test squad last month.

Play between Victoria and Western Australia was eventually abandoned for the day because of dangerous pitch conditions.

Western Australia are 3/89 at stumps on day one, Siddle claiming all three wickets for the Victorians.

Usman Khawaja averages 40.66 in Test cricket.

KHAWAJA FAILS AGAIN

Axed Test cricketer Usman Khawaja once again failed to impress selectors, scoring 20 against New South Wales at the SCG on Saturday.

The hosts were without star bowlers Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, so Queensland would have been confident of compiling a large first innings total after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Unfortunately, the visitors were rolled for 240 on day one, inexperienced opener Bryce Street the only player capable of reaching a half century.

After a promising start, Khawaja edged a Trent Copeland delivery through to the wicketkeeper and made his way back to the pavilion.

National selectors have little reason to recall the 32-year-old, his recent first class scores being 1, 24, 2, 0, 33, 6, 37 not out and 2. Khawaja's 2019/20 Sheffield Shield average is 11.57, inexcusably low for the former Australian batsman.

The Queenslander was dropped during Australia's Ashes campaign after a series of poor performances. Having managed two consecutive centuries against Pakistan, teammate Marnus Labuschagne has almost certainly secured Khawaja's previous position as Australia's No. 3 batsman.

CONWAY'S PERFECT OVER

New South Wales paceman Harry Conway cleaned up the Queensland innings with an unforgettable quadruple wicket maiden at the SCG on Saturday.

Queensland were 6-240 after 89 overs when Conway was thrown the ball. He claimed four wickets in six deliveries to quickly wrap up the visitors' innings.

Both of Conway's first two dismissals were caught by Nick Larkin at second slip - the last two ricocheted into the stumps.

Harry Conway was absolutely PUMPED after he grabbed four wickets in a single over against Queensland. @MarshGlobal | #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/UxPEdm40kx — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2019

Wow!!!!



Harry Conway with a FOUR wicket maiden to wrap up QLD's innings. Bit happening! #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/hB4WGjqOGx — NSW Blues (@CricketNSWBlues) December 7, 2019

Harry Conway enjoying facing Queensland this season:

5 for 17

5 for 39

5 for 15#SheffieldShield — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) December 7, 2019

The 27-year-old finished with the stellar figures of 5/15 from 15 overs.

Queensland batsmen Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson and Billy Stanlake all feel for ducks during the onslaught.

Conway is now the highest wicket-taker for New South Wales this season, despite having only played four matches in the Sheffield Shield.

While making his first class debut for New South Wales, youngster Liam Hatcher also impressed with three wickets on day one.

New South Wales survived until stumps without losing a wicket and will start day two at 0/1.