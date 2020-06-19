Six-storey development proposed for Woolgoolga

A DA has been lodged to construct an apartment building in Trafalgar St.

A DEVELOPMENT application has been lodged with Coffs Harbour City Council to construct a six-storey apartment building in Woolgoolga's Trafalgar St.

The application submitted this week from Vibe Architects proposes to construct the apartment block towards the eastern end of the street, at an estimated price of $3.8m.

It would comprise of eight apartments, and would involve the demolition of the existing single-storey dwelling on the site.

"It is clear the locality is undergoing a transition toward larger, higher density forms of housing, albeit at a 'steady' rate," the documents state.

The developer is seeking a variation to the 15.5m maximum building height at the site, as the proposed development would have a maximum height of 16.26m.

The proposed site at 34 Trafalgar St, Woolgoolga.

It is also mentioned in the documents that the proposed building would have three storeys fronting Trafalgar St, with successive storeys setback to the rear of the property.

The application comes at the same time proposals for larger scale developments in the village are causing some concern among locals.

This is particularly in light of the two year delay in implementing the Woolgoolga Town Centre Master Plan, which would see building height limits reduced from 15.5m to 11m in the area.

The development application documents address the master plan, stating that no draft planning instrument has yet been prepared that would change the current building heights as outlined under the Local Environment Plan 2013 for the proposed site.

"The … reference to potentially reducing the height of buildings permitted on the site (to 11m) should be given little weight in the assessment of the development," the documents read.