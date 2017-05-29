Swim school scare: Four in hospital after incident

FOUR people have been following an incident at a pool involving hazardous materials at Boambee.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to a pool on Middle Boambee Rd and assisted three children and 10 adults.

Three children and an adult were taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with minor injuries.

Paramedics were called to Swimcare about 9.15am.

Kate Miller from Swimcare, who was hospitalised, said all had since been released.

Swimcare at Boambee. Contributed

Swimcare posted on Facebook the pool had been temporarily closed as investigations into air and water quality were conducted.

"After rigorous testing of both the water and air after the incident - we have been assured everything appears fine," one post said.

Swimcare said lessons would run as usual this afternoon.