Six people have been taken to hospital after a spate of car crashes overnight.
Six people hospitalised after crashes in one region

by Rosemary Ball
7th Jun 2020 9:58 AM
SIX people were taken to hospital after a spate of crashes on the Gold Coast overnight.

Emergency services were called at 4.16am this morning after reports of a single-vehicle crash down an embankment on the Yatala South off-ramp from the M1.

Paramedics transported a female patient to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Last night four people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Markeri Street and Port Jackson Boulevard in Robina at 8.13pm.

They were assessed at the scene and subsequently transported Gold Coast University Hospital in stable conditions for precaution.

The Robina crash came an hour after emergency services were called to Maudsland Road, Mausland, at 7.01pm following a two-vehicle crash.

Three patients were assessed on scene, two declined transport to hospital and a third was transported in a stable condition with Gold Coast University Hospital.

Queensland Police officers attended the crashes but were not needed.

