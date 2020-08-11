Menu
Several businesses in Lismore's CBD are advertising jobs during COVID-19 crisis
News

Six jobs you can have right now in Lismore CBD

David Kirkpatrick
11th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
WITHIN a five minute stroll in Lismore's colourful CBD, there are at least six jobs being advertised - all you have to do is look.

While many job seekers let their fingers, SEEK or smart phones do the searching for them, sometimes it pays to let your feet do the talking.

On a lazy Saturday morning shopping spree in Lismore, this reporter noticed four businesses with signs up in their windows seeking workers.

Dragonfly Cafe in Carrington Street were seeking three staff, including a baker and a barista.

Just a block away in Keen Street, there were three businesses with signs up advertising job vacancies including Mandarin Palace Chinese restaurant, La Nova Massage and Thai Satay Hut restaurant.

Who knows how many more businesses are crying out for staff in Lismore's CBD?

Although it's old school to advertise vacancies in this way, if you want a job during COVID-19 they are out there, under your nose.

Given JobKeeper and JobSeeker will eventually be wound back, perhaps it's a good time to secure a job now.

Lismore Northern Star

