Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Six patients were transported to the Mackay Base Hospital yesterday after their car struck a cow on the Bruce Highway
Six patients were transported to the Mackay Base Hospital yesterday after their car struck a cow on the Bruce Highway File
News

Six hospitalised after car hits cow near Carmila

Ashley Pillhofer
by
24th Oct 2018 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX people were transported to the Mackay Base Hospital overnight after their car collided with a cow on the Bruce Highway.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said six patients were travelling in the same vehicle near Carmila when their car struck a cow.

QAS became aware of the incident at 7.35pm.

The two adult patients sustained chest and neck injuries while the remaining four passengers, who were children suffered from seatbelt injuries.

A spokeswoman from QAS said all six patients were in a stable condition.

bruce highway crash carmila mackay queensland ambulace service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Balcony collapse

    premium_icon Balcony collapse

    Video Neighbour ran to the aid of three women and a man after a balcony gave way in Coffs Harbour.

    Balcony collapses landing two women in hospital

    premium_icon Balcony collapses landing two women in hospital

    News Emergency services respond to a balcony collapse

    Drought reform slashes red tape for farmers

    Drought reform slashes red tape for farmers

    News FARMERS across NSW regional communities will be able to upgrade.

    • 25th Oct 2018 4:36 AM
    Fertility control used to cull kangaroo populations

    premium_icon Fertility control used to cull kangaroo populations

    News Some Coffs Coast kangaroo populations are under significant stress.

    Local Partners