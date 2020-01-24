Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Six fireys suffer serious injuries

by Stephanie Bedo
24th Jan 2020 10:07 AM

MULTIPLE fires are burning in Australia's southeast and rising temperatures are causing dangerous fire conditions across the country.Stephanie Bedo

Six Rural Fire Service volunteers were injured when a water tanker rolled while fighting a blaze in New South Wales overnight.

The six were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The fireys were tackling the Clyde Mountain fire in Eurobodalla on the South Coast.

New South Wales Deputy Premier John Barilaro told the ABC their injuries may be spinal.

"You can see clearly it's tough conditions and our volunteers are going beyond the norm to try to protect community and lives," he said.

Paramedics were called to the scene at the corner of the Princes Highway and Tomakin Road, Mogo, just after 11pm on Thursday.

The injured firefighters are being treated at Batemans Bay Hospital.

Several fires are burning at emergency warning levels across NSW and the ACT.

 

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks fires rural firefighters volunteer fire fighters

Just In

    Doomsday is now much closer

    Doomsday is now much closer
    • 24th Jan 2020 2:08 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Construction begins on $25m Enterprise Park

        premium_icon Construction begins on $25m Enterprise Park

        News Deputy Prime Minister turns the first sod on major project that is hoped will attract new businesses and boost employment.

        Shopping centre revamp set to begin

        premium_icon Shopping centre revamp set to begin

        News Work to start on a major upgrade of Coffs' largest shopping centre.

        New program introduces 400 women to football

        premium_icon New program introduces 400 women to football

        Soccer Will you join the next wave of women in football as they take over?

        Action group ready for ‘world war three’ over bypass plans

        premium_icon Action group ready for ‘world war three’ over bypass plans

        News The Coffs Harbour Bypass Action Group will meet again next month.