Six Degrees of synergy in business

Our 10 founders have been working hard over 12 weeks to hone their entrepreneurial knowledge and skills.

TWELVE weeks ago 10 budding founders took the first step towards launching their new enterprise with help from 6 Degrees program Stratup Onramp.

Now the graduates are ready to pitch to a panel of experts in order to win the assistance they need to take the next step toward launching their company.

'Startup Onramp' is a training and mentoring programme that gives locals with great business ideas the skills, advice and networks they need to launch and grow their company.

"The group taking part in the program is diverse, working in industries from horticulture to travel, resource recovery to e-learning. They are each aiming to carve a niche in their specific sector," said Fiona Barden, the council's Section Leader Industry Destination Development.

"The Startup Onramp program has provided the foundation for them to explore all aspects of their business including examining their "hair on fire problem", fine tuning their value proposition and unpacking all their assumptions. They have pulled their companies apart and put them back together again - just in time to Pitch."

The ten graduates will pitch live to a panel of experts on Thursday at 5:30pm at Toogetha where the winner will be announced.