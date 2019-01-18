Six decades of friendship

LONG-TIME MATES: Nerida McCann, Irene Austin, Doreen Miklavcic, Kay, Pamela Pade and Shirley Skewes have been friends for 66 years.

WHEN the day comes and high school ends, it's not unusual for friends to drift apart over the years.

But for a group of seven ladies nearing their 80s, who met at Coffs Harbour High School, they've had 66 years of friendship and are still going strong.

Every couple of months, they make the effort to meet at the cafe at Total Gardens for a catch-up.

Starting high school in 1953 some of the friends have remained in Coffs Harbour while others moved away before returning to their home town.

"It's a pretty good effort to still be healthy and come and meet up like this. That's what amazes me, here we are all nearly 80,” Doreen Miklavcic said.

Their advice for long lasting friendship is to be caring for each other.

"There was no not being friends with this one or not being friends with that one, it was just all friendly, nice and caring.

While remaining in contact, they don't live in each other's pockets, which they say would be a mistake.

"It's good to know we can talk to each other if we feel like it, we can easy ring each other up,” Ms Miklavcic said.

"We hope to still be around for years to come and continue our catch-ups.”