Sites chosen for council’s push for a fully renewable future

THE first sites have been chosen and work will soon begin on Coffs Harbour City Council’s solar energy push to help reach its target of using 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

Woolgoolga Library and Council’s Woolgoolga Depot are the first buildings to have solar panels fitted under the ‘Powering Ahead’ project and work is due to start this week on Woolgoolga Beach Holiday Park.

Once that is completed, installation will begin on the Coffs Harbour Community Village, Sawtell Beach Holiday Park and Toormina Library.

In all, 16 council facilities will be part-powered with solar energy through this project, which is part of the Coffs Harbour Renewable Energy and Emissions Reduction Plan.

The targets set by the Plan include:

Council reducing its annual corporate CO2 emissions as an organisation from 2010 levels by 25 per cent by 2020 and by 50 per cent by 2025.

Council’s energy use as an organisation to consist of 25 per cent renewables by 2020, 50 per cent renewables by 2025 and 100 per cent by 2030.

Local companies Solar Depot and Enesol are undertaking the installation and management of the work. Once completed, the cost of installation will be recouped in five years through the savings made on Council’s annual electricity bill.

Solar power generating systems will eventually be installed at almost 20 council locations from depots and office blocks to holiday parks and pools across the LGA.

‘Powering Ahead’ is expected to be completed by mid-2020.