Site plan released for new housing estate

RETAIL company Gowings Bros, which owns and operates Coffs Central and Moonee Market, is advancing its plans to develop a 220-lot housing estate near Sawtell and Toormina.

The residential estate to be established on what was formerly undeveloped farm land will be known as 'Sawtell Commons'.

Taking in views of Bongil Bongil National Park, the estate - pending development approval - will offer blocks ranging in size from 450m2 to 850m2.

The estate site plan released to the market by Gowings Bros. Gowings

The company stated all blocks will have either north-south or east-west orientation.

The estate will also include a children's playground, a community garden, cycleway and pathways and natural vegetation areas connecting to creek reserves and parklands, the company has advised the market.