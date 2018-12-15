Site manager threatened to hunt and kill safety inspector

A PROJECT manager who was on site when his friend was "mangled" by an excavator threatened to kill the workplace health and safety officer who investigated the incident.

On August 7, 2017, James McKenzie, then 43, suffered leg fractures and a hip injury when he was pulled under an excavator at a Riverstone Ct, Tewantin, building site.

Site manager Colin James Parker called emergency services, which then notified Workplace Health and Safety Queensland.

Parker hung up on an inspector who called him, before phoning back five minutes later to verbally abuse the man.

He further made threats he would find the inspector and kill him.

Parker pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to threaten or intimidate inspector for which Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin sentenced him to a $1000, one-year good behaviour bond with no conviction recorded.

When Parker spoke to The Daily after the incident, he said Mr McKenzie wasn't supposed to be working, but had been called on the advice of a fellow tradesman.

He said Mr McKenzie was "leaning in to move the controls to grease the bucket" of the excavator when tragedy struck.

"For some reason, he's bumped the controls and it's pulled him under the machine," Parker said.

"I think he's tried to get it off him, but it's gone the other way and gone over him.

"By the time I got there, the machine was off him, one of the other guys seen him under it and heard him screaming."

Mr McKenzie fell into a coma on the night he was taken to hospital, but regained consciousness the next day.

During Parker's sentencing, prosecutions submitted that an inspector is entitled to go about their job without having to endure aggressive, obscene and threatening language.

Mr McLaughlin stated although there was no reasonable explanation for Parker's behaviour, he accepted he was emotionally fragile at the time.

"As tragic as the defendant's personal circumstances were in this instance, this is about protecting public officers," WHSQ's Tony James said.

"They must be allowed to go about their business without threats or abuse."