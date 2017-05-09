Sisters reunite at 100th party

SWEET SIBLINGS: Joyce (left) and Edna all dressed up and ready to party

FOR her 100th birthday on May 1, Edna May Maunder (nee Jeffrey) received a priceless present. Time with her younger sister.

Edna lives in Freedom Aged Care Coffs Harbour and her sister Joyce, 94, lives in Freedom Aged Care Tamworth. Staff at these centres decided to do "something special for Edna's big birthday” and made it possible for Joyce to travel to Coffs Harbour. The sisters had not seen each other for four years.

As well as family time with her sister, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren (she lovingly refers to them as "grandies”), Edna received a personalised video from musician Troy Cassar-Daley (she's a big fan) and, of course, a letter from the Queen.

When you have 100 candles on your birthday cake, you also have plenty of memories.

Edna was born in Tamworth and grew up on the family farm 10 miles from Tamworth, with her younger siblings Joyce and Lynton.

"One of my early memories was going to town each fortnight in a well-kept buggy with a black hood and lamps on both sides, pulled by a well-groomed chestnut horse, which covered the distance in one hour,” Edna said. "Sometimes we would have lunch at a restaurant, a three-course meal for all of us costing one shilling and six pence - 18 cents.

"When I was six, Dad thought of school for me but there were none close to us. Dad gave five acres of land fronting Gunnedah Rd for a school and, with the help of his cousin Frank Chaffey, MP for Tamworth, a school was financed, built and opened for first term 1923 with 46 pupils. The first teacher was Mr Ruben Hockey, who later taught my sons Roy and Geoff.

"The school won a garden competition in 1934, however it has since been demolished and the land is vacant.

"I left school at 13-and-a- half years after passing my permit to enrol at a high school, but there was no transport available for me to continue schooling.

"When I was about 18, Dad sold the farm and bought a bigger property at Garthowen near Attunga.

"Dad and my brother Lynton built a tennis court and we formed a tennis club.

"Life was never dull with Saturday night dances, horse riding, tennis and boyfriend Dudley over every weekend.

"Dudley and I married in 1938 and lived in a small cottage on the Maunder property at Gidley, earning two pounds 10 shillings a week ($5), where Dudley used to earn extra money shearing sheep. And our sons Roy and Geoff were born in 1939 and 1946.”

The family moved into Tamworth, where Dudley worked on his father's water boring plant, before moving again to share-farm another property 20km south-west of Tamworth. Tragedy struck when Edna and Dudley's eldest son, Roy, was killed in a farm accident in 1959.

The family moved to Coffs Harbour in 1961 and bought a banana plantation at Moonee and a home in North St. They sold up four years later and purchased another banana plantation in Basin Rd, Korora, which had a house on the property.

Edna and Dudley sold the plantation in 1973 and enjoyed taking trips to far north Queensland and Perth in their camper .

"Sadly on October 5, 1981 I lost Dudley to a heart attack and in 1982 sold my home and moved into a villa.

"In 1984 I joined the local travel club with my friend Joan and had many coach trips in Australia as well as a cruise with my cousin to New Zealand.”

Edna enjoys living in her self-contained unit at Freedom Aged Care and takes pride in being independent.