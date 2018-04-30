Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants 3 in the works

Alexis Bledel has revealed a third Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants movie has been pitched.

"We just pitched a third movie," star Alexis Bledel told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show this week. "I hope it comes together. It'll be so great! I would love it."

Although she didn't give away any storylines for the potential film, Bledel - as well as co-stars Blake Lively, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn - have all talked about a third instalment for years.

The foursome has remained close friends since the original film in 2005.

"We don't get to see each other a lot because everybody's work and family and everything. But when everyone is in town we do," said Bledel, 36.

With Bledel, Lively and Tamblyn all being mothers in real life, and Ferrera set to welcome her first child later this year, it's possible the theme of the new film revolves around motherhood.

