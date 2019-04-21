Man dies outside Woolworths while crowd walks past

The body of a man who died outside Woolworths in Darwin was left for four hours in view of shoppers.

The sister of a man who died outside a Woolworths store and whose body was left in view of shoppers for hours has described her shock at the treatment of her dead brother's body.

The man died outside Darwin City Woolworths on Friday just a week after collapsing inside the very same shopping centre.

The man's sister says she was left "disturbed" and "confused" after the man's body was left laying under a sheet for four hours while the store was left open and shoppers continued to enter and exit the store.

Appearing on ABC Radio Darwin, the sister, Marie Munkara, claimed the outcome may have been different if the man had been white. She said the lack of empathy from staff was disappointing.

"He was feeling dizzy and he just wanted to be in the aircon where it was a bit cooler … he was just turfed outside," Ms Munkara said.

"Not one of them approached him to see if he was in need of an assistance, not one of them thought to ring an ambulance at the time."

"Dare I say had that of been a white body lying there I think there would have been different procedures that would have taken place," she said.

"It's awful, but it's just this sense of 'oh well, it's happened again'.

"I could reel off members of my family who have been treated worse than that after death, left laying for three days in a park."

When contacted for comment, Woolworths told news.com.au: "These events were tragic and we wish to express our condolences to the man's family and loved ones."