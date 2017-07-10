Sister act selected in Hockey NSW squads

Hayley and Breah Fischer have been selected to represent Hockey NSW in their respected age divisons.

COFFS Harbour has two new hockey stars Hayley and Breah Fischer, who have both been selected to represent in NSW squads.

It's fair to say these sisters share a strong passion for hockey.

On any given weekend you'll find the Fischer girls at the Coffs Hockey Centre either playing, umpiring, helping junior players or hitting a ball around.

Both girls have been selected in state squads at the Under 13 and 15 State Championships with a further selection trial to be held later in the year.

"Hockey NSW name an extended squad of players in each of their age divisions," Beaches Hockey Club Vice President, Jonathan Williams said.

"That squad is whittled down to two teams of 16 at a special training camp later in the year.

"Those 32 players go on to represent NSW at the National Championships.

"So the girls aren't quite there just yet, but we're confident they'll both make the final cut.

"They train hard, they play hard and they're both wonderful ambassadors for the sport."