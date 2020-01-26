Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Caneland Central has launched a coffee cup recycling initiative.
Caneland Central has launched a coffee cup recycling initiative.
Business

Sip, shop and feel less guilty

Lucy Martin
25th Jan 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 26th Jan 2020 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

COFFEE drinkers can now do their part to save the environment.

Caneland Central has launched a coffee cup recycling initiative.

To help combat the growing number of takeaway coffee cups ending up in landfill, Caneland Central has teamed up with Closed Loop, to recycle disposable cups in coffee cup shaped recycling bins throughout the centre.

With more than one billion disposable coffee cups used each year in Australia, the cups are estimated to be the second-largest contributor to litter waste, after plastic bottles.

"Caneland Central has adopted this initiative to increase its recycling capacity, in addition to recent centre sustainability initiatives such as the installation of energy efficient travelators, carpark solar lighting and the introduction of in-tenancy recycling facilities," Caneland Central centre manager, Simon De Barro said.

"The centre is continually working to reduce its impact on the local environment and contribute to the local economy and community."

More Stories

Show More
caneland central climate change coffee cup environment mackay recycyling
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man arrested after police chase through Grafton streets

        premium_icon Man arrested after police chase through Grafton streets

        Crime The 24-year-old allegedly lead police on a pursuit through Grafton streets before fleeing the scene on foot

        WARNING: Northern Rivers in for more wild weather

        WARNING: Northern Rivers in for more wild weather

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning this afternoon

        Police seize drugs, guns after two searches

        premium_icon Police seize drugs, guns after two searches

        Crime Police have warned they will crack down on the illegal possession of firearms after...

        Australia Unites to thank the fireys

        Australia Unites to thank the fireys

        News Today we've dedicated our Australia Day edition to local fireys.