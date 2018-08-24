Singing up good vibes

DJ Rob (far right) with his 'karaoke crew' of carers and participants.

JUST before 1pm every Wednesday there's a sense of excitement and anticipation in the room as songs are selected and duos formed.

Soon the sound of Living on a Prayer, Dancing Queen or You're the I That I Want along with plenty of laughter and applause can be heard in the auditorium of the Coffs Hotel.

This is a karaoke afternoon for people living with disability and everyone is warmly welcomed.

"Back in March I got a phone call from one of the carers at Coffs Support Services,” said DJ Rob.

"They were looking for somewhere that offered karaoke for their clients.

"The idea came from there. I've worked in welfare for 20 years and this is a great way of giving back.”

DJ Rob cranks up the karaoke machine every Wednesday from 1-3pm. He has a songbook of more than 10,000 songs.

"I've got everything from Sinatra to grunge so there's something for everyone.”

"Our singers get so much fun and enjoyment out it.”

DJ Rob and his volunteer helpers make sure everyone has fun and is supported.

As the opening bars to Somewhere Over The Rainbow start filling the room a lady stands up and begins singing into the microphone.

When she falters Rob is by her side gently singing back up vocals to guide her.

She gets a big round of applause at the end of her song and wears a big smile for the rest of the afternoon.

Rob also has a couple of volunteers who bring sparkle to the afternoon.

"I call them my 'fairies' they are dear friends who help me out.”

"They do face or hand painting if the singers want, and give out pom poms and feather boas and offer a lot of support and encouragement.”

One of the carers at this week's session said her mum comes here every Wednesday and has early on-set dementia and singing brings her such joy.

Rob said the encouragement for his karaoke singers is fantastic.

"Plenty of the bar flies come through to watch and offer support to the singers every week.”

"When new carers come along they are always amazed at what we're doing and how much enjoyment it brings.

"It is also great therapy especially for those who have trouble vocalising.”

It's free to come along and watch and if you'd like to sing it's just $10 for the afternoon.

"I've applied for a grant so hopefully if that comes through I will then be able to offer it for free.”

The room has easy-access for wheelchairs and participants can be driven right to the back door.