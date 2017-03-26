27°
News

Singing together in perfect harmony

Brad Greenshields
| 26th Mar 2017 12:00 PM
Flamenco dancing group Pasion Gitana performing at the 11th annual Coffs Harbour Harmony Festival held at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.
Flamenco dancing group Pasion Gitana performing at the 11th annual Coffs Harbour Harmony Festival held at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden. Brad Greenshields

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE sights, sounds and smells of so many cultures were there for all to see at the Coffs Harbour Harmony Festival.

A healthy sized crowd was on hand at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden for this year's event, the 11th time the annual event has been held in Coffs Harbour.

On offer there was a long list of peformances from many different countries around the globe topped off by the headline act, the Sri Lankan born girl who grew up in Tamworth, Roshani Priddis.

If tasting foods from around the globe was what you were ater then you weren't disappointed with food stalls offering a wide choice of cilinary delights.

Children weren't forgotten either as Coffs Harbour came together to celebrate our multicultural life with plenty of activities for them as well.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour harmony festival harmony festival multiculturalism north coast regional botanic garden

Singing together in perfect harmony

Singing together in perfect harmony

THE sights, sounds and smells of so many cultures were there for all to see at the Coffs Harbour Harmony Festival.

Bridge component work on Hwy upgrade a local economy boost

Contracts have been awarded to build components for more than 100 Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Hwy upgrade bridges.

Contracts awarded to build components for more than 100 bridges.

AFL no longer just a game for the boys

The Coffs Breakers have had good numbers to pre-season training for the upcoming AFL North Coast youth girls competition.

Inaugural Youth Girls comp in the AFL North Coast about to start.

Swimmers pulled out of notorious rip

Three swimmers have been pulled from a rip with two requiring treatment by paramedics.

Reports group of swimmers in trouble at North Wall Beach.

Local Partners

Two-legged circus Lions say thank you to the community

After the curtains are drawn on the four-legged lions at Stardust Circus, it's the two-legged lions' time to shine.

Mystery of aged pioneer Caroline Greenhalgh

The last resting place for Caroline Greenhalgh with conflicting dates of her birth and death.

Her gravestone is in the Anglican section of the Lismore cemetery

What's happening on the Coffs Coast this weekend

Harmony Day will be held at the Botanic Garden on Sunday.

Things to do on the Coffs Coast this weekend?

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Family Feud host Grant Denyer in hospital after rally crash

GOLD Logie nominee Grant Denyer has survived a horror rally car crash today, which has seen the Family Feud host and his co-driver airlifted to hospital.

Would you like 90 weeks of paid parental leave?

“It’s changed the culture,” say the Latte Papas of Sweden’s generous parental leave provisions.

Why not move to Sweden: the world’s best place to be a dad

Only one woman nominated for the Gold Logie

Love Child and The Wrong Girl star Jessica Marais is nominated for a Gold Logie this year.

Jessica Marais is about to star in a new Logies controversy

Our Caitlyn a No.1 hit at CMC Music Awards

RISING STAR: Caitlyn Shadbolt at the CMC Music Awards on the Gold Coast.

Caitlyn Shadbolt enjoys one of the most exciting weeks of her career

Steve ventures into the wild unknown on epic mission

Steve Backshall pictured along the Baliem River in a scene from Extreme River Challenge.

Wildlife presenter Steve Backshall tackles wild river challenge.

TV Insider: MKR has lost its recipe for success

My Kitchen Rules judges Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans with guest judge Curtis Stone, right.

MKR needs a shake (up) of more than just the sauce bottle.

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Quality build in premier location...

42 Kratz Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $945,000 ...

Secluded from the street, elevated and offering commanding aspect and hinterland views, this new to the market property offers privacy, size, and quality of...

Captivating ocean views...

42 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $1,050,000

Combining captivating ocean views plus an appealing elevated position, this rare 2,462m2 allotment awaits the construction of your dream home. A luxury 6 bedroom...

13, your new lucky number...

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $535,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $529,000 ...

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

Beachfront Lots available...

4 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Starting at...

ABSOLUTE BEACHFRONT LAND... With its stunning ocean views and its magical beachfront setting, Sapphire Beachfront Estate is one of the last affordable absolute...

Simply stunning beachside living...

5a Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $949,000...

Situated in one of Coffs Harbours most premier beachside estates you will find this absolutely gorgeous home just 250m from the sun drenched sands of Korora Beach...

Inner city lifestyle...

1/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 1 $399,000

This home is a true representation of inner city living at its finest. Located only a short and easy walk to Coffs Harbour CBD with all of its amenities and...

Stunning home with everything at your doorstep...

299 Sawtell Road, Boambee East 2452

House 5 3 8 $579,000 ...

Walking upstairs into this beautiful renovated home your eyes light up. Open plan design, modern kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, large walk-in...

A brilliant riverside location in a historic township...

6 Martin Street, Coramba 2450

House 3 1 2 $309,000

A great riverside location waits for the new owner of this character filled three bedroom plus study/sunroom cottage. Situated in a cul de sac within a short...

Ultimate lifestyle at The Jetty...

3/58 Mildura Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $899,000

With north facing 180 degree ocean, estuary and hinterland views, this property has all you need. Within walking distance to restaurants, shops and beaches, what...

Strong demand for houses and units on Coffs Coast

GOLDEN GLOW: This is one of the joys of living on the Coffs Coast, the sun rises past the Jetty at Coffs Harbour.

Sellers have the upper hand as desperate buyers snap up homes

Statement in style and luxury

LUXURY LIVING: This North Sapphire home has come with a long list of high-end inclusions.

SNEAK PEEK: The Real Estate Property Guide is online now.

City sale signifies a bright future for CBD

The Boulevard Arcade has sold in Coffs Harbour for just over $4 million.

Multi-million dollar sale brings plans to future development

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!