Singing together in perfect harmony

Flamenco dancing group Pasion Gitana performing at the 11th annual Coffs Harbour Harmony Festival held at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

THE sights, sounds and smells of so many cultures were there for all to see at the Coffs Harbour Harmony Festival.

A healthy sized crowd was on hand at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden for this year's event, the 11th time the annual event has been held in Coffs Harbour.

On offer there was a long list of peformances from many different countries around the globe topped off by the headline act, the Sri Lankan born girl who grew up in Tamworth, Roshani Priddis.

If tasting foods from around the globe was what you were ater then you weren't disappointed with food stalls offering a wide choice of cilinary delights.

Children weren't forgotten either as Coffs Harbour came together to celebrate our multicultural life with plenty of activities for them as well.