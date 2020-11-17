Singh denies dirty tactics on Cultural and Civic Centre DA

John Corcier, Madge Hair, Brigit Mackenzie, John Gray, David Hargreaves and Colin Phipps all want to see the Cultural and Civic Space go ahead. Ms Mackenzie has written to Minister Stokes with her concerns about the approval process.

John Corcier, Madge Hair, Brigit Mackenzie, John Gray, David Hargreaves and Colin Phipps all want to see the Cultural and Civic Space go ahead. Ms Mackenzie has written to Minister Stokes with her concerns about the approval process.

COFFS Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh denies claims of delaying tactics in relation to the DA for the Cultural and Civic Space.

A determination was expected late last month but last week Planning Minister Rob Stokes announced he was asking the Department for further advice based on the fact there had been a large number of public submissions (over 800).

Old buildings on Gordon Street in the process of demolition, pictured on November 12.

Vocal advocate for the Gordon Street project Brigit Mackenzie is concerned there could be delaying tactics going on to allow the e-petition against the project to gather more signatures.

She has written to the Minister about it but has not yet received a reply.

But Mr Singh says the assessment process is handled "in a sequential way" with planning staff looking at the technical details before it is handed to the Minister for the final tick of approval.

"And I would be surprised if he even knew about it (the e-petition)," Mr Singh said.

Prior to the e-petition, which has a target of 20,000 signatures a physical petition was tabled in NSW parliament late last year, calling for a pause on the project.

The latest 'reveals' of the Cultural and Civic Space show what the top floor will look like.

It attracted close to 15,000 signatures - well over the 10,000 needed for it to be tabled.

As the community waits for the determination on the DA for the $76.5m project Coffs Harbour City Council has revealed more concept drawings of how it will look.

This week they revealed a drawing showing the top level which will enjoy views across Coffs Harbour.