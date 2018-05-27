Singers set for Opera House

FIVE excited members of Coffs City Choir are looking forward to the June long weekend when they will be singing Handel's Saul at the Sydney Opera House.

This opportunity comes as a result of the Sydney Philharmonia Choir's music director Brett Weymark's brainchild ChorusOz. Since 2005, every year those who love to sing have come together from all over Australia to sing a classical piece in the Sydney Opera House.

Brigit McKenzie from Coffs City Choir has been to a number of ChorusOz events.

"Singing, blending and harmonising with up to 1000 other choristers in the Opera House producing an extraordinary chorus for the solo artists is so special,” she said

"It continues to broaden my ability as a chorister and brings benefit not only to me but to the others I sing with.”

Cheryl Cooper, member and secretary of Coffs City Choir, said she can't wait to perform.

"It is such a fantastic opportunity to sing with perhaps as many as a thousand other voices, world class soloists and the Sydney Philharmonia orchestra in such a special venue.

"I feel so excited. As we have three altos going from the choir, we have been working hard and getting together to rehearse our parts and also having Brigit, who has been before, is helping to calm our nerves.”

Coffs City Choir was established 28 years ago and continues to be a popular choir singing in aged care facilities and at many public functions. They will perform at a fundraiser to benefit the South Sudanese Children's Education Fund tomorrow at St John's Anglican Church, McLean St, at 2pm. Entry: $12 adults, $5 children. Coffs Harbour City Brass Band, Bishop Druitt College and a ukulele group will also be featured.

For details about the choir, contact Cathy 66581368 or visit coffscitychoir.com.au.