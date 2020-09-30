Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Helen Reddy arriving at the 2015 G'Day USA Gala.
Helen Reddy arriving at the 2015 G'Day USA Gala.
Celebrity

Singer Helen Reddy dead at 78

30th Sep 2020 11:48 AM

 

Australian singer Helen Reddy has died aged 78.

Reddy's family made the announcement on Facebook, writing: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles.

"She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever."

Reddy was diagnosed with dementia in 2015.

Born in Victoria, Reddy went on to become an international star in the 1970s and was the world's top selling female vocalist in 1973 and 1974.

She is best known for her hit I Am Woman which earned Reddy a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal.

During her acceptance speech, Reddy thanked "God, because she makes everything possible".

More to come.

Originally published as Singer Helen Reddy dead at 78

More Stories

australian singer editors picks entertainment helen reddy music singer tribute

Just In

    4 new COVID cases in NSW

    4 new COVID cases in NSW
    • 30th Sep 2020 11:20 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Man accused of bashing dog, choking woman

        Premium Content NAMED: Man accused of bashing dog, choking woman

        Crime The man who allegedly bashed a dog and choked a woman who tried to intervene has been refused bail.

        Speed the key to reducing wildlife road kill

        Premium Content Speed the key to reducing wildlife road kill

        Letters to the Editor Ex-road safety manager shares his thoughts on reducing road kill in Coffs.

        Alleged drug driver accused of killing cyclist faces court

        Premium Content Alleged drug driver accused of killing cyclist faces court

        News Man, 63, faces allegations of dangerous and negligent driving.

        Drunken Park Beach brawl ends in conviction

        Premium Content Drunken Park Beach brawl ends in conviction

        News A man who took part in a violent brawl outside a licensed premises in Coffs has...