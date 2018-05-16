Unbelievable: $450 flights to Europe

It's not often you see a full service airline offering flights to Europe for under $1000 return, but miracles do happen.

Singapore Airlines currently has sale fares to Copenhagen from $895 return. That's right, you could be sipping lattes with the cool Scandinavian set and waving hello to Princess Mary for just $450 each way.

The discount fares are available from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Canberra, Darwin and Cairns for travel between October to December 2018.

Return fares include Perth to Copenhagen from $895 return, Adelaide from $925 return, Melbourne from $968 and Sydney from $983 return.

The flights involve a layover in Singapore - mostly brief but some longer depending on your departure city and dates chosen.

The good news is that Australian passport holders can enter Singapore without a visa and free shuttle buses run between the airport and down town.

Copenhagen is one of Europe’s most beautiful cities.

As a full service carrier, Singapore Airlines fares include checked luggage and in-flight meals. The airline is currently rated number two in the world by Skytrax.

According to cheap flight hunter, iknowthepilot.com.au, travellers can score an extra $80 off by using the below supplier and promo code:

I Know The Pilot tip: To get the absolute lowest fare, be sure to select 'Aunt Betty' as the supplier and then use their promo code MUMSDAY80 on the payment page to get an extra $80 off. This takes the $895 fare down to just $820 return. (Other suppliers will provide cheaper quotes but do not offer this discount code.)

Copenhagen is frequently named one of the most liveable cities in the world - the locals are friendly and it's easy to get around.

It's also renowned for being northern Europe's largest festival city and the hub of the uber trendy Scandinavian food movement. It's the coolest kid on the Nordic block.

Once you're in Copenhagen of course, you can use your saved dollars to jet off to other European locations. This deal won't last long so tempted travellers should get in quick.