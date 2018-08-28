Sing 'Glory Glory'

IT started with a plan, formulated when coach Brandon Costin sat down with Coffs Harbour president Steve Gooley and discussed how to win a premiership.

Now the Comets are Group 2 champions of 2018 and Costin will go down in the record books at age 46 as the oldest player-coach to win a CRL title.

"I'll be 47 next year and one of the Old Boys said to me while you still can, you should do it,” Costin said.

"See if I can beat it next year.”

Bubbling with excitement, Costin spoke of the moment the seed was first planted.

"I sat down with Steve Gooley last October and he said 'I want you to come and coach as it could be my last year and I want to win one and I want you to do it.'

"We actually put a plan in place, it came together and I'm so pumped.”

As the final bell rang, Macksville coach Garry Jarrett, in a bittersweet moment finally found words.

"Dropped balls cost us and there were moments when we panicked,” he said.

"Whenever we did get in the grind it fell away with errors.”

Reminded he was once in a Sea Eagles side beaten in a grand final that went on to win the next four in a row, the rising star in the coaching ranks brightened considerably.

"I may be disappointed but I'm very proud for them and know what potential is in that side.

"They only have to keep their feet on the ground and stick together to be really successful for a long time.”

While the weather was far from perfect Group 2 management was thrilled with the attendance..

The host club was praised for the organisation of the day with the erection of shelter around the ground to keep off the rain particularly appreciated.

Special guests Josh Reynolds and David Shillington represented the NRL.

No incidents were reported apart from one outburst by a female patron quickly nipped in the bud..