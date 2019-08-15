Menu
Rebecca O'Connor as Tina Turner.
Whats On

Simply the best at Sawtell RSL

Rachel Vercoe
15th Aug 2019 2:39 PM

IF you're a fan of the legend Tina Turner, this is a performance you don't want to miss.

Rebecca O'Connor is the only artist touring personally endorsed by Tina herself.

Ireland's own International success story, Rebecca O'Connor, is back by popular demand and ready to bring Tina Turner hits to the Coffs Coast.

Be prepared to stand in your seats as Rebecca delivers her flawless rendition of Tina Turner's greatest hits including, Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary, River Deep, Private Dancer, When the Heartache Is Over, Better Be Good to Me, and of course her anthem, Simply the Best.

Tina will perform at Sawtell RSL on Saturday, August 24 from 7.30pm.

Tickets are $25.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit sawtellrsl.com.au

