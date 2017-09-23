Simply move in and enjoy

MOVE IN: All the hard work has been done in this North Sapphire home.

You can't help but feel relaxed in this stunning four-bedroom North Sapphire home; there is a distinct beach-side vibe and an enviable level of comfort and sophistication. And while the home itself is a dream, it comes with the sought-after lifestyle that has made this estate one of the most popular on the Coffs Coast.

Set in the newer area of the estate, the stylish home is only a little over 12 months old, with all the special finishing touches and landscaping already done, meaning you can move and not have to lift a finger.

The functional, single level floor plan incorporates four bedrooms, study and multiple indoor and outdoor living.

There is a thoughtful separation between the master retreat with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite which is at the front of the home, and the three additional bedrooms and bathroom at the back of the home.

At the centre are the spacious living areas; a private media room or lounge room, study and the open-plan main living zone.

Raked ceilings soar over the kitchen, dining and lounge area, creating a sophisticated beach house ambience and filling the area with natural light.

The kitchen features the added luxury of 40mm stone bench tops, a 900mm oven and gas cooktop and walk-in pantry; it's the dream space for those who love to entertain inside, or throw open the double stacker doors and enjoy alfresco dining on the entertaining deck.

For those who like to tinker or need some extra storage, there is a large single bay shed in the back yard.

Step outside the front door and connect with everything the locals love about living here; take a short stroll to the beach, café or kids playground, or take the bikes out for a leisurely ride along the network of trails throughout the estate. It's like being on holidays all year round.

