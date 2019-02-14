Always take the left queue at security

The best ways to get through the annoying parts of travel.

The best ways to get through the annoying parts of travel.

WHEN it comes to travelling, everyone knows the basic do's and don'ts passengers should stick to when they're at the airport.

But not everyone knows simple hacks that will make your experience a much more comfortable one. Here are 11 useful tips that will help you become an airport expert.

1. Go to the left checkpoint during the security check

Why? Well, according to PopSugar, it's the best way to find the shortest line in your terminal as research shows most people intuitively turn right (due to most people being right-handed).

Chances are the left lane will be slightly quieter and less hectic, although this may not always be the case.

2. Ask for a free upgrade

If you're travelling alone or for a special occasion, it could be handy letting the airline staff know.

This hack can make it easier to get a free flight upgrade. Ask politely and quietly, as the worst thing that could happen is they can say no.

3. Bring an empty water bottle

Since you can only bring 100ml of liquid through airport security, packing an empty water bottle in your carry-on is a good idea to avoid paying for water later.

Simply bring an empty bottle with you and ask any restaurant or cafe to fill it up for you. Or, fill it up yourself using the water fountains provided.

4. Take a picture of your parking space

Everyone knows the struggle of forgetting where you parked after you've been on holiday and are hit with the brutal "back to normal" reality.

The last thing you want to be doing is remembering where you parked, so make sure you take a picture before you leave for your flight to avoid the unwanted hassle.

5. Take a picture of your checked luggage

Are you sure that’s your bag?

Again, taking a picture can save a lot of unpleasant situations.

If your luggage is lost or stolen, providing the airline staff with a picture of the bags can ensure they know exactly what they are looking for.

Even if your suitcase is a standard black one, it helps to paint a picture of what kind of black suitcase it is as there are millions of them.

6. Book an early morning flight for less turbulence

Heavy winds are usually at their peak in the afternoons, so booking an early morning flight ensures you are most of the time travelling during the calmest part of the day.

Seats in the middle of the plane experience the least amount of turbulence.

7. Don't wait in line to rebook your flight

Waiting in line may not be best way to get help if your flight is cancelled.

If your flight is cancelled, don't wait in the long line filled with angry people complaining to the airport staff.

Instead, find an airport phone, which are usually free to call the airline, and rebook your flight over the phone.

This has proved to be a faster method of rebooking for many passengers.

8. Wear your heaviest items of clothing

This could seem like an obvious hack, but many people don't do it.

Yes, you might be heating up during your trip, but you are saving a lot of space and weight in the suitcase for other items.

Wear your heaviest shoes, jumpers and coats - you can always put them in the overhead locker when you're on the plane.

9. Wear glasses instead of contacts

During flights, many people experience their eyes drying up.

If you're wearing contacts, your eyes might feel a slight discomfort due to the dryness.

To avoid that, wear your glasses during your flight.

10. Bring hotel toiletries with you

Since you can only bring 100ml of liquid through airport security, hotel toiletries are perfect to bring with you during travel.

Whether it be a small lotion, mouthwash or face wash, the small bottles are perfect for a quick freshening-up either at the airport or during your flight.

11. Tie a ribbon to your suitcase

Whether it be a ribbon or a piece of string, tying it to your suitcase will make it easier to identify during baggage claim.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.