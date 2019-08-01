Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Simple maths question causing chaos

by Frank Chung
1st Aug 2019 2:47 PM

 

8 ÷ 2(2+2) = ?

What seems like a simple maths equation is dividing the internet, and no one can agree on the correct answer.

An image of the controversial question went viral after being posted on Twitter earlier this week, sparking a fierce debate - is the answer 1 or 16?

"We need to have more brain games on this app cuz some of y'all stupid. Let's see who's smart. Lol," Twitter user LifeOfJay98 wrote.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Some said the answer depends on whether you perform the multiplication or division first, because under the PEDMAS order of operations method they both take equal weight.

PEDMAS stands for Parentheses, Exponents, Division and Multiplication, Addition and Subtraction. In British English it's also known as BODMAS, which stands Brackets, Orders, Division and Multiplication, and Addition and Subtraction.

 

 

 

 

 


"My 21-year-old daughter asked me about this yesterday," Michael O'Connor, schools outreach manager at the Australian Mathematical Sciences Institute, said in an email.

"Questions like this keep popping up. For me it's the equivalent of a poorly punctuated sentence. It is ambiguous. It is unclear whether the division is pertaining to just the first 2, making it ... 16, or the 2 and the brackets, which is ... 1. Just like a sentence that is not punctuated fully can lead to more than one interpretation, so too do questions like this."

In other words, both answers are right - it's the question that's wrong.

frank.chung@news.com.au

More Stories

dividing the internet editors picks maths social media trending viral

Top Stories

    Bushfire period begins in winter on Mid North Coast

    premium_icon Bushfire period begins in winter on Mid North Coast

    News Climate Council warns bushfire conditions are becoming more ”unpredictable” as danger period begins two months early in parts of NSW, including the mid north coast.

    A place of peace where everybody will feel like family

    premium_icon A place of peace where everybody will feel like family

    News It will be a peaceful place where everybody will feel like family.

    On track for a great day at the Coffs Cup

    On track for a great day at the Coffs Cup

    News DESPITE yesterday’s downpour the skies have cleared up just in time for the 2019...

    Protesters call on GHD to stop dealing with Adani

    premium_icon Protesters call on GHD to stop dealing with Adani

    News #StopAdani protesters have gathered outside GHD’s Coffs office.