'Simple the Best' that Tina has ever seen on stage

Rebecca O'Connor is endorsed by the great Tina Turner as a tribute artist.

SAWTELL RSL presents the talented Rebecca O'Connor as Tina Turner.

She is the only artist touring who is personally endorsed by the legend.

This show is perfectly summed up by living legend Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac stating that "Rebecca is way beyond a tribute act, she is an amazing singer and performer in her own right, I was mesmerised, a night you'll never forget."

Or in the words of Tina Turner herself, "Rebecca is so good, it's scary".

Ireland's own International success story, Rebecca O'Connor, is back by popular demand.

After sold out shows throughout Europe and the UK over the past three years, Rebecca is set to return to Australia, Ireland and The UK with her powerhouse show throughout 2019.

Rebecca O'Connor as Tina Turner: This tribute experience is coming to Sawtell RSL.

Rebecca cannot wait to bring her new and exciting show, amazing dancers, and band to theatres and venues around the globe.

"It was like a freight train came through Cork and blew the doors off the theatre, it was so powerful and dynamic" Eibhlin Gleeson, GM of Cork Opera House said.

Rebecca O'Connor is the only Irish artist to ever win the prestigious European TV competition Stars in Their Eyes hosted by Matthew Kelly, in front of over 33 million viewers.

Rebecca brought her perfect rendition of Tina Turner to life as she wowed the audience.

Rebecca continues doing just that, all over the world to packed out houses.

Be prepared to stand in your seats as Rebecca delivers her flawless rendition of Tina Turner's greatest hits including, Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary, River Deep, Private Dancer, When the Heartache Is Over, Better Be Good to Me, and of course her anthem, Simply the Best.

Where: Sawtell RSL

When: Saturday, August 24 at 7.30pm.

For more information or to buy tickets click here.