Silver for Cole as Coast's best get into action

RUNNER:UP: Ellie Cole was second in the S9 100m backstroke. Warren Lynam

SIX-TIME Paralympic champ Ellie Cole wasn't able to capture her first Commonwealth Games gold medal on Friday night but there was a silver lining.

The 26-year-old was second in the women's S9 100m backstroke final on the Gold Coast, claiming a spot on the podium in front of family and friends.

She was among a host of Sunshine Coast athletes in action on day two.

The Rio Paralympic gold medallist stopped the clock in 1min11.51sec, behind England's Alice Tai (1:08.77).

Tai was reclassified from S10 following Rio and dropped down a division, breaking Cole's world record last year.

Cole, a University of Sunshine Coast Spartans swimmer, relished the opportunity to compete on home soil.

"I think the focus for me is all my family in the crowd," she told Channel 7. "My brother has never seen me race. I've been on the swim team for 12 years and it's the first competition he's been at so I think he can say he might like sport."

USC rising star Kaylee McKeown, 16, qualified fourth fastest for Saturday night's 100m backstroke final after notching 1:00.11 in her semi-final. Canada's Kylie Masse set a Games record of 58.66sec.

Noosa product and USC breaststroke specialist Jake Packard qualified fifth fastest for Saturday's 100m final. The 23-year-old touched the wall in 1:00.01 in his semi-final.

England's Adam Peaty chalked a Games record of 59.59sec.

Cyclists Sam Welsford and Kelland O'Brien weren't able to back-up their stunning performance from Thursday. After helping Australia to a world record in the team pursuit, they missed out on medals in the individual pursuit.

Despite cracking a Commonwealth Games record in qualifying, Welsford was unable to secure a finals berth.