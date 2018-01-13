Silks turn a shade of pink for support

LADIES and gentlemen it's time to get dressed in pink for the "main event".

Tomorrow is the annual Coffs Harbour Pink Silks Ladies Race Day, a major fund-raising day for the Coffs Harbour Pinks Silks Perpetual Trust and a great family day out at the track.

The trust is a local registered charity, committed to raising awareness and funds for local women who are challenged by cancer or illness.

The committee of seven hard-working, passionate women, give their time selflessly for the cause.

Each committee member has been through their own battle with cancer or been directly involved in the journey of illness affecting a close friend or family member.

The first Pink Silks Ladies Charity Race Day in Coffs Harbour was held in 2007 and raised $25,000.

The committee is hoping to reach the $750,000 mark this year.

"We have now raised over $675,000 with a strong focus on assisting local women's health organisations and much needed equipment in the area as well as aiding national cancer organisations," said committee member Tanya Johnson.

"While the trust now runs several fundraising events throughout the year, the main event annually is the Pink Silks Ladies Race Day at Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

"It's a great family and community orientated day.

"We have an amazing live auction list as well as plenty of activities for the kids, a fashions on the field event, live music and of course the horse races.

"We hope everyone comes along tomorrow and we want to acknowledge all the people and businesses that support us and make this local charity so successful in its work on the Coffs Coast."

The gates open at 11.30am at Coffs Harbour Racing Club, entry $10 adult, under 16 years free.

Tickets coffsracingclub .com.au or 6652 1488 or at the gate.

Charity auction includes: Corey Brown 2017 Melbourne Cup Memorabilia, Bonville Golf Resort Golf Experience, WINX Clothing Package, Day on the Green VIP tix, 2016 AFL Swans Framed Signed Jersey, Surfboard Signed by Mick Fanning, Italian Dinner Experience, ANZ Stadium corporate box for 12 to regular 2018 NRL games and Pink 2018 Beautiful Trauma Tour 4 corporate box tickets.