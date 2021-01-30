SILENT DISCO: Teenage DJ brings party craze to Coffs

Every generation has its own dancing craze and millenials’ ingenious contribution is coming to Coffs Harbour Jetty.

Tonight St. John Paul College student Ethan Sultana, aka DJ Salty, will be putting on a free silent disco at The Jetty Street Eats from 7pm.

No idea what a silent disco is? The phenomenon has been steadily growing in popularity over the last decade and involves people being issued with their own set of headphones while a DJ projects the music via bluetooth, rather than blasting it over a PA system.

Not only does it help avoid angry phone calls from locals who don’t appreciate contemporary music tastes, Ethan’s set up allows for three separate DJs to throw down tunes at the same time, meaning punters can choose their own dancing adventure according to personal taste.

“I’ll be playing the latest top 40 hits (from 2010 onwards) and some R&B and the other DJ ( Ethan’s father, Mark Sultana) will be playing music from the 70s, 80s and 90s,” he said.

“Just so we have a real mix of everything to cater to everyone’s needs.”

Just a reminder that this Saturday we will be down at the Jetty for Street Eats with a FREE silent disco. All covid-19... Posted by Triple SSS Entertainment on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Ethan has been DJing since the age of ten, beginning on a mixer that was “the size of a cookie tray” before progressing to a much bigger set up as he learned and improved his craft.

At his first silent disco in Wauchope he had up to sixty people grooving out in near silence, with Ethan explaining the only noise you hear is “some really bad singing”.

It has been a hell of a ride for the creator of SSS Productions (Salty’s Silent Sounds), with the young musician deciding to invest in a large order of headphones after first witnessing a silent disco on a cruise ship.

Silent Discos are a lot of fun.

Unfortunately, they arrived just as covid hit, meaning he’s had quite the time maintaining the new equipment while he was unable to perform.

“I have had these headphones that I have had to charge and use at home – all 500 sets – I have had to fire them up and charge them so the batteries don’t die.”

Ethan has also worked hard to ensure the event at the Jetty will be completely covid safe, with appropriate social distancing measures in place.

The music starts at 7pm and runs until late.

There will be plenty of delicious food and drink on offer as the Street Eats festival takes over the Coffs Harbour Jetty precinct from the afternoon until 9pm.