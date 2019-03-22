Menu
Prime Minister Scott Morrison during his appearance on The Project on Thursday night. Picture: TEN
Politics

Prime Minister lost for words on Adani

by STEVEN SCOTT, Domanii Cameron
22nd Mar 2019 6:22 AM
SCOTT Morrison has avoided directly endorsing Adani's proposed coal mine despite revelations his Government is about to give the green light to the final federal approval.

But the Queensland Government claimed its federal counterparts had blocked access to groundwater research that could pose one of the remaining hurdles to the mine.

The Courier-Mail yesterday revealed Resources Minister Matt Canavan saying the green light would be given to the project "within weeks".

Mr Morrison has never uttered the name "Adani" in an interview but said last November "the Carmichael mine has always had our support".

 

The PM's reluctance comes as the Coalition tries to stem a loss of votes in Victoria, NSW and southern Queensland over climate change.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has mentioned "Adani" by name but has been vague about whether he would support it if Labor is elected.

But Queensland's Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said: "The Department of Environment and Science can't progress its assessment of Adani's groundwater report until the Federal Government gives the CSIRO report to them. It hasn't."

