Silence of the Lamborghini: speeding driver fined, suspended

20th May 2018 3:30 PM

A LAMBORGHINI driver has had his licence and car registration suspended for speeding.

The Lamborghini Huracan was detected doing 167km/h in a 100km/h zone on the M5 Motorway, the NSW Police Force's Traffic and Highway Patrol Command said in a post on Facebook.

The driver was issued a $2384 fine and six demerit points for exceed speed over 45km/h.

He also had his licence suspended on the spot for six months and the Lamborghini's number plates were seized and registration was suspended for three months.

