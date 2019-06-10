Star is back for new Ghostbusters movie

Sigourney Weaver will be back for the new Ghostbusters movie. Picture: Getty

When Ghostbusters 3 arrives in theatres next year, Sigourney Weaver will be along for the ride.

The actress confirmed she'll join co-stars Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd in the sequel, as she reprises her role as cellist Dana Barrett.

Sigourney Weaver as the possessed Dana Barrett greets Bill Murray in the original Ghostbusters. Picture: Supplied

"It's going to be crazy working with the guys again!" Weaver told Parade magazine in a lengthy feature about her life and career.

Weaver introduced the role of Barrett, whose apartment was haunted by an evil spirit, in the original 1984 film. She had a feeling the movie would be a hit.

Bill Murray, Harold Ramis and Dan Ackroyd in the original film. Picture: Columbia Picutres

"I knew it would be big. The script was so funny and full of heart," she said. "Ghostbusters changed my life."

The Oscar-nominated actress - whose career has also been remarkable for her leading role in the smash-hit Alien franchise - wouldn't give any secrets away about the new entry. But we do know it's being helmed by Jason Reitman, son of original director Ivan Reitman.

Sigourney Weaver smiling with the alien. You never saw that in the movies. Picture: Supplied

The next instalment - slated for a July 2020 release - won't be associated with the 2016 all-female Paul Feig-directed reboot, which starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones.

The all-female Ghostbusters of 2016 starred Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones. Picture: Columbia Pictures

Ghostbusters 3 is written by Reitman and Gil Kenan, and will be a follow-up to the original film, which made $420m at the box office.

The first sequel, Ghostbusters 2, was released in 1989 and made $310m at the box office.

Saturday marked the 35th anniversary of the release of the original on June 8, 1984. To mark the occasion, there was a star-studded Ghostbusters Fan Fest presented by Wizard World at Sony Studios in Culver City, California.