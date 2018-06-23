Signs say Eagles rock on

MACKVILLE'S biggest test comes tomorrow in the visit to competition leaders Grafton.

Bowling over tall poppies including last week's stunning win over Orara Valley has fans asking if another golden era is building for the Sea Eagles and the best person to ask that is club legend Maurie Lonergan who has seen good times and bad come and go.

"I'll get splinters sitting on the fence by saying yes, and no,” he said.

"The best part is this blokes are 100 per cent local, they all seem to be learning at the same time and there's no question confidence is growing after getting over Orara.

"Ball control and scrambling in defence is one of the biggest keys to winning footy matches and on their best days they do that really well.

"They'll need to do that against the Ghost and while we went really well against them at home in round one, a lot has changed and this won't be an easy game.”

Lonergan took the club to a grand final at the start of the last golden era and has seen plenty of mentors come and go but saves special praise for current coach Garry "Gonzo” Jarrett.

"Gonzo has a way of nurturing young kids.

"A great player himself, he is getting the best out of these blokes, especially the younger ones who are all showing leadership qualities.

"They are really responding and as the team grows in confidence their destiny is going to be in their own hands.”

Group 2

Coffs Harbour v South Grafton

Nambucca Heads v Sawtell

Grafton Ghosts v Macksville

Orara Valley bye

Points

Ghosts 16

Axemen 14

Comets 12

Panthers 12

Sea Eagles 12

Rebels 10

Roosters 4