Signs celebrate what seaside village has to offer

SIGNS encouraging highway motorists to stop in and visit Woolgoolga have been erected.

Celebrating its proximity to the beach the sign is one of several installed along the upgraded Pacific Highway.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said the signs are being installed near Ballina, Urunga and Woolgoolga, under the NSW Government’s commitment to boost regional economies.

“The Pacific Highway upgrade is the largest regional road infrastructure project in Australia and is transforming journeys along the North Coast,” Mr Toole said.

“The upgrade will reduce travel times by 2.5 hours between Hexham and the Queensland border but we still want tourist dollars being spent in regional towns where possible. That’s why we’re delivering on our election commitment to install these signs which will outline what services or tourist attractions are on offer.”

The signs will be installed on the highway at both the northbound and southbound approaches.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said Transport for NSW had worked with the local council to develop the preferred images for the signs, installed at Woolgoolga in the past few days.

“These signs have been popular in other locations, driving more visitors to regional towns and tempting them to explore what they have to offer,” Mr Singh said.

“Woolgoolga is first in line to receive the signs, showcase the village and its proximity to the beach.”

Each sign will have symbols to indicate what services are available, including hospitals, 24-hour fuel, food and accommodation, and are reflective so motorists can easily see them at night.

Night work for Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Monday (May 4) to Sunday (May 10) for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

From Monday, there will be three days of work on the Pacific Highway at Pimlico to install wire rope barriers. Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit between 7am and 5pm.

Also from Monday, there will be six days of work on the Pacific Highway between Mororo and Woodburn to carry out earthwork, paving, drainage work, asphalting, wire rope barrier installation and landscaping. Motorists can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Landscape maintenance and survey work will be carried out next to the Pacific Highway from Monday for up to four days between Tyndale and Maclean. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

From Tuesday there will be up three days of work next to the Pacific Highway at Glenugie to carry out landscape maintenance and install signs. Motorists should expect lane closures, reduced speed limits of 40km/h and short stoppages at times between 7am and 6pm.

From Wednesday, there will be three days of work on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater to carry out earthwork. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 7am and 5pm.