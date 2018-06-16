Signings give Saints advantage

POINTS MACHINE: Having Jim Angel (centre) and his boot on board is a big advantage for Saints in the local derby.

THE long weekend is history and all four clubs are looking to make maximum impact ahead of the representative fixture.

Today's local derby pits the top two Sawtell/Toormina and Coffs Breakers together at Richardson Park with the Saints out to keep their unbeaten run going.

Adding stalwarts Jim Angel, Hamish Bird and Luke Matthews mid-season has proven invaluable and the influence these three are able to exert will only grow as match fitness increases.

They help offset the impending loss of Aaron Boatfield who is off travelling.

Breakers have struggled with injuries this season and haven't been able to stamp the authority they would have wanted on their premiership defence.

They are still without Brett Vella who was a key figure in 2017 and will be looking to Chris Frangos, Luke Valdes and Nick Stanlan-Velt to lift overall performance.

Royce Close coming home from Alice Springs is a welcome boost to a team looking for more firepower.

Port Macquarie Magpies will be hoping for a similar outcome to the last outing at Ellem Oval.

The Magpies will make do without Tom Marmo after he suffered a knee injury at training that should sideline him for four weeks and his loss will be keenly felt.

Port have struggled for consistency and know a road trip to Grafton with players unable isn't the textbook answer to the problem.

Tigers also have injury problems with captain-coach Chris Curthoys also suffering a knee injury that should result in a four week lay-off.

Callum O'Loughlin is on the way to returning from a hamstring strain but this match is likely to come too soon to allow him to take part while Ethan Olsen's knees rate him a week to week proposition.

While seeing more players keen to take the field than in recent years is an extremely positive sign for Grafton they need to find enough fit leaders to provide direction around the park and mount a serious challenge to the other teams.

The women's match is between Sawtell/Toormina and Coffs Breakers where the Saints have had the wood on their local rivals in the inaugural season and mark themselves as the team to beat.

They suffered their only loss of the season against Port Macquarie when they were understrength and have to make do this week without key defender Bec Minichilli.