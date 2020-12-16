‘Significant roof collapse' as huge fire continues to burn

Firefighters are still battling a huge fire at a large recycling facility in Brisbane’s east almost three hours after it started.

A large fire that has sent towers of smoke billowing across Brisbane's east continues to burn almost three hours after it began, with a "significant roof collapse" reported from the scene.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene at around 2.30pm this afternoon with reports cardboard inside a warehouse is on fire on Gosport Street, Hemmant.

Firefighters battling the huge blaze at a recycling plant in Hemmant. Photo: Peter Wallis

QAS have reported there are no patients at this stage but they remain on standby.

Police have told motorists to avoid the area as huge plumes of smoke blow over the area.

The engulfed industrial site is a recycling business, a police spokeswoman said.

If affected by smoke, residents are asked to close windows and doors.

TRAFFIC HAZARD: please avoid Gosport St Hemmant, diversions in place around a large structure fire. Slow down if visibility is affected. #bnetraffic pic.twitter.com/Wv0PKidzIN — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 16, 2020

QFES has advised those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

"Smoke can decrease visibility so motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately," QFES advises.

Plumes of smoke are visible over the Gateway Motorway Bridge.

QAS Officer in charge Paige Harris warned people that people nearby should stay out of the area because of the dangerous pollutants in the air.

"There are several large commercial structures engulfed with fire here and it's causing quite a lot of smoke byproduct and ash falling in the area," Ms Harris said.

"We'd like to encourage residents in the nearby areas to stay inside, keep the windows shut and just keep out of the area because there are quite a lot of pollutants in the air.

Paramedics on standby at the fire but no patients have been treated as of yet. Photo: Queensland Ambulance Service

"It's actually a recycling plant so large commercial structures, it is quite a large area spanning about approximately 1 (square) km in size."

A Queensland Police spokesman said a number of businesses surrounding the fire have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Fire at Hemmant. Picture: 7 NEWS

Josh Moore, who works at another industrial site in Gosport St, said the sky was filled with black spoke and the smell of chemicals is overwhelming.

"It's a pretty strong smell of lots of chemicals, real toxic... it smells like burnt polystyrene," he said.

Firefighters battling the huge blaze at a recycling plant in Hemmant. Photo: Peter Wallis

"They've blocked the street off so you can leave the street but you can't enter the street.

"It could potentially get dangerous if they don't get it under control, there is a lot of containers here too, we've got containers at the yard and sometimes they can have hazardous material inside so if it spreads then we are in trouble.

"The smoke has turned white now but it was pretty black before, so hopefully they've got it under control."

