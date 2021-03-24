Menu
Health

‘Significant issues’: Vaccine truth exposed

by Ally Foster
24th Mar 2021 10:09 AM

 

A leaked email has revealed the Department of Health admitted to "significant" teething issues with the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the government insisting the rollout was on track.

The second stage of the rollout, Phase 1b, started this week, with six million more Australians now able to get the jab.

However, this phase has been plagued with complaints from GP's about an under supply of vaccines, being unable to keep up with demand and not enough direction on when and how people should book an appointment.

Now, an email obtained by The Guardian, admits to "significant" issues in the rollout.

"There were (in some cases significant) teething issues with the deliveries last week and over the weekend," said Department of Health email to the healthcare network covering the Hunter, New England and Central Coast.

"We are continuing to follow up with the VOC [vaccine operations centre] about any of the outstanding deliveries and to assist to [sic] delivery suppliers to try and improve their processes."

